Fay Oldham Hudson
Fay Oldham Hudson, 88, of Jersey Village and Richwood, passed away Monday, February 15, 2021 at home.
Fay was preceded in death by her husband, Homer Hudson; her parents, W.D. and Catherine Oldham; sister, Carolyn Anderson; and brother, Lloyd Oldham.
Fay is survived by her sister, Ann; nephews, Randy Acord, of Richwood, Mark Johnson, of Lake Tahoe, California, Chris Oldham and Greg Oldham, of Lake Jackson; stepdaughters, Donna, of Victoria and Cindy, of Harlingen; granddaughter, Lacy, of Houston; and niece, Mary Catherine, of Angleton.
Fay was born in Wilmington, North Carolina. She attended school there and in Freeport. She studied at the University of Houston and received her B.A. degree from U.T. Austin.
After living in Holland for several years, she came home to work at Dow, living in Lake Jackson and Houston.
Fay loved to travel all over Europe, Mexico and the United States, serving as a guide for many family members. She made a great impression on the lives of family and friends.
