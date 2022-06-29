Barbara Jean Lundahl, 85, of Lake Jackson, Texas , passed away June 21, 2022. Barbara was born to Roy and Mary Leaman on November 24, 1936 , in Saginaw, Michigan. Barbara married Harold Robert (Bob) Lundahl in Freeland, Michigan on October 22, 1955.
Barbara worked as credit investigator at Sears for four years and was a proud homemaker for 62 y ea rs.
Barbara really loved to dance and was quite good. She had many friends and dance partners at American Legion in Angleton. She loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She loved spending time with them as well as looking at the many pictures, videos and facetimes that she received. She loved to travel and visited most of the U.S. and visited England, France, Switzerland, and Germany. She loved to watch sports on T.V. and was a big Houston Rocket and Houston Astros fan. She loved the outdoors and enjoying camping, hunting, and fishing. Barbara volunteered as a Pink Lady at Brazosport Memorial Hospital for several years.
Barbara was preceded in death by parents, Roy and Mary Leaman; sister, Beverly (Richard) Sauer; and daughter, Mary (Bobby) Marek.
Barbara is survived by her spouse, Harold Robert (Bob) Lundahl; son, David (Barbara) Lundahl; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Eric) Terrell, Ashley (Matt) Ferries, Dan (Jill) Marek, Andrew (Tiffany) Marek, Matthew Marek, Sarah (Nathan) Cain; great-grandchildren, Jackson Terrell, Montana James Ferries, Lydia Marek, Camden Marek, Logan Marek, Maddie Drew Marek, Benjamin Marek, Mia Marek, and Georgia Cain.
Barbara’s life with be celebrated in a Memorial service on July 2nd at 1:00 p.m. at Restwood Funeral Home, 1038 W. Plantation Dr. Clute, Texas 77531.
In lieu of flowers a donation to a charity of your choice in Barbara’s name.
