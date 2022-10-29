In Loving Memory Of Mae Romaine Haynes, 91, of Angleton, Texas passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, October 22, 2022, with her family by her side. She was born to her parents: David George and Katie Maria (Lau) Myers in West Manchester, Pennsylvania on Saturday, September 26, 1931.
Mae was a loving wife to Thomas Sam Haynes and mother to David and Katie Haynes. She grew up in the Pennsylvania Dutch community in York, Pennsylvania. She spent her early life working for 14 years at Farmers Fire Insurance in York. She attended the Lutheran Reform Church, now known as the United Church of Christ while living in Pennsylvania.
She loved Old West and western lifestyle. She was artistic and loved painting on canvas. She has many oil paintings which will be cherished by her family. She was kind and compassionate. She loved all animals cared about her fellow man. She was a wonderful cook and cared for her family with love.
Left to cherish Mae’s memory is her husband, Thomas Sam Haynes, her children: David and Katie Haynes, her brother’s-in-law: Bill Haynes and Don Haynes (wife, JoAnn) and her sister-in-law, Delores “Dee” DeLay Cheatham.
Awaiting Mae’s arrival in Heaven were her parents: David and Katie Myers.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmsfuneralhome.com for the family of Mae Romaine Haynes.
Arrangements lovingly fulfilled by Palms Funeral Home located at 2300 East Mulberry Angleton, Texas 77515 (979) 849-4343.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.