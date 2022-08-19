Sharon Martin Odell Aug 19, 2022 20 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sharon Martin OdellApril 4, 1946 –August 16, 2022Sharon Martin Odell went to be with her Lord on August 16, 2022, passing peacefully at her Lake Jackson home. Sharon was born on April 4, 1946, to Vincent and Catherine Martin in Goose Creek, Texas.She is survived by her husband of 51+ years, George Odell; sisters, Carolyn Jones, of Elkhart, Texas , and Peggy Oxsheer, of Alvin, Texas; daughters, Teresa Robinson, Kelly Lopez and Sasha Odell.A private celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Today's e-Edition Latest News Angleton ISD looks to do another bond since 2019 Who let the 'dogs in? Sweeny goes back to school Lower tax rate approved by Angleton ISD Volunteers gather for recognition and 15-year celebration of organization Exporters brave weather in final scrimmage Plantation honors voices of those who were enslaved AREA ROUNDUP: Lady Bucs beat Dulles Blotter for August 18, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesJulie and Ned BaronBuzz about Lake Jackson chef reignitesJeremy Duane “J.D.” WilsonJamarcus Javion JamesNHRA Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals ResultsSPCA co-director, husband die in boat crashOut with the old: Brazoswood High School finishes new school building.Carol Ann StrautherRelative accused of raping Alvin womanUpdates for Aug, 18 2022 Images Videos CommentedGlobal Viral Transport Medium Market Report 2022-2027 Featuring Key Vendors - BD, Hardy DX, HiMedia Labs, Laboratory Corp of America, Puritan Medical Products, Thermo Fisher Scientific, & Vircell - ResearchAndMarkets.com (2)O'Rourke makes stop in Lake Jackson (2)Letter to the editor for Aug. 9, 2022 (1)Carl Ralph Williams (1)Thomas Edwin Cook, Sr. M.D. (1)John Alton Veillon (1)Planned community set to explode Bonney's population (1)Tommy Holcomb (1)Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension over allegations of improper conduct while receiving massages while a member of the Houston Texans. What do you think of his punishment? (1)Watt answers Brazosport High School teacher's Hail Mary (1)Updates for Aug 11, 2022 (1)Ernest Ray Cotton (1)Jeannette Stephens (1)Texas lawmakers like Ike Dike (1)Lisa Benton toon for Aug. 9, 2022 (1) Online Poll Are you concerned about campus security at your child's school? You voted: Not worried at all A little worried Somewhat worried Very worried Don't have kids in local schools Vote View Results Back Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Newspaper Ads Public Hearing Notice-Sept ProActive Work Health Hiring XRay Tech Invitation to Bid-Bucket ITB ITB#22-6 Notice of Sale of R Property Invitation for Prop-Monitoring debris Public Sale-20349 N. RFP 22-23 RFP Bulletin
