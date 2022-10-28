Sondra Louise Barrow
March 6, 1939 –
October 14, 2022
Sondra Louise Barrow, whose life was defined by quiet service and made richer by the many who loved her, was taken into the arms of h er Lord on Oct. 14, 2022. She was 83.
Born March 6, 1939, in her grandmother’s farm house, Sondra spent much of her early years on the family’s wheat farm in Devol, Oklahoma. Her childhood days were humble but industrious: chores and learning to cook with her mother, weeding gardens with her two younger siblings, and afternoons in the cellar teaching her brother what she’d learned at school.
She once told a granddaughter one of her favorite childhood pastimes was lying on the ground, looking at the sky and dreaming up adventures for the shapes in the clouds. Life was too simple to dream too big, she said, but she didn’t know then just how rich and full it would become.
Sondra found her greatest treasure in Christ and her most precious blessings in her family and friends. To be a wife, daughter, sister, aunt, mother, grandmother and friend were her greatest joys and crowning achievements.
She accepted Christ as her Savior at the age of 10 while sitting in a pew at a small country church in Oklahoma. She was later baptized at First Baptist Church Burkburnett, Texas, where she became a member as a young adult.
Sondra attended high school in Randlett, Oklahoma, but she liked to say she “majored in the school of life.” In 1968, she moved to Angleton, Texas, where she taught Sunday school to second graders at Second Baptist Church Angleton for many years before becoming one of the charter members of Northway Baptist Church. She married the love of her life, Gerald Barrow, in 1994 and they cherished 26 years together.
Over the course of their marriage, Gerald and Sondra served in several ministries, traveled on numerous mission trips, and sang in the church choir. They were devoted members of First Baptist Church of Georgetown until Gerald’s death in 2020.
Sondra was blessed with six children, 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Through marriage, she was blessed with seven more children and many more grandchildren she affectionately considered “bonus,” and she treated each as her own.
She imparted this advice to her grandchildren: “When the end of life comes, it will not matter the cars, homes or wealth we have possessed, but all that will matter is who we love and who loves us. God, family and friends are truly the best blessings of our lives.”
Sondra was preceded in death by her husband Gerald, her parents, William and Mary Nelson, and a son, Keith Gresham.
She is survived by her brother Robert “RB” Nelson and sister Emalena Derr; sons Jody Gresham (Kim) and Mark Gresham; daughters Diana Frasier (Paul), Christina Cariker (Mike) and Misty Martin (Emmett); and her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as a host of other family and dear friends.
A memorial is scheduled for Nov. 5 at noon at Northway Baptist Church, located at 1421 Buchta Road in Angleton. Palms Funeral Home is handling cremation, and a private burial in Danbury, Texas, will be held at a later date. Her family would like to thank the many friends who supported Sondra throughout her courageous battle with cancer.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home ~ Angleton, Texas
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.