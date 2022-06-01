Lewis H. Pullon, 75, of Richwood , passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022 , at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 11, 1947 , in Freeport , Texas , to Harlon and Joyce Pullon.
He retired from the United States Postal Service in Freeport, after 42 years of service. He was a member of the National Association of Letter Carriers. He always had a kind smile and a friendly word for the people on his route. He enjoyed fishing, watercolor painting and talking to people. His favorite sports teams were the Houston Astros and Houston Texans.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harlon C. Pullon; mother, Joyce M. Roach; son, Lewis P. Pullon; and brother-in-law, Howard Jordan.
He is survived by the love of his life of 43 years, Anita Jordan Pullon, of Richwood; sons, Robert W. Pullon and wife, Tiffany, of Lancaster, Ohio, Christopher W. Pullon, of Rosenberg, Texas; sister, Debra Travis and husband, Ike, of Brazoria, Texas; brother, Larry W. Pullon and wife, Jenny, of Cabot, Arkansas; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Henry Kirby and Ruby Jordan, of Brazoria; brothers-in-law, Garland Jordan and wife, Carol, of Sweeny, Allen Jordan and wife, Kathy, David Jordan and wife, Tina, both of Brazoria; grandchildren, Timothy, Taylor, Noah, Corrina, Tiawna; great- grandchildren, Charlotte, Stephen, McKenna, Brantley, Cayden and Zaria; good friend and care-giver, Lance Thompson; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Special thanks to the staff of IPH Home Health and Hospice for their compassionate care these last few months.
A Celebration of Life Services will be held at a later time.
Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to the family at www.dixonfuneralhome.com.
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria at (979) 798-9113.
