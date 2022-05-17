James Wendell Funderburg May 17, 2022 43 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save James Wendell FunderburgJames Wendell Funderburg, 70, of Freeport, T exas, passed away on May 14, 2022.Services are pending with Stroud Funeral Home . Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Today's e-Edition Latest News B-Wood will B-Gone soon County, Clute to honor fallen officers for Police Memorial Day Voters head back to the polls SOFTBALL SCHEDULE AREA ROUNDUP: Panthers finish as district champs GOLF COLUMN: Wilderness completes comeback to retain Brazos Cup Blotter May 17, 2022 Police Beat for May 17, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTake one last look inside Brazoswood High SchoolTHE SCOOP: Some interesting news out of Freeport is brewingOyster Creek Police have some Facebook funCharles Glenn Bankston Jr.BCPC Signing day celebrates the most students getting job offersBISD students finish college degrees as high school juniors288 to experience short shutdownsSheriff: 2 dead, 3 hospitalized in Houston market shootingState-bound relay teams look to set precedentTammy Lynn Cameron Mixon Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedColumbia High incident ignites controversy (2)YVONNE MINTZ: Changed Bonnen delivers wise words (1)Corinna Elaine Moczygemba Williams (1)Mary Nita Berwick Wing (1)Irene Ella Zwahr (1)Barry Lane Hughes (1)BCPC Signing day celebrates the most students getting job offers (1)James Calvin Atkins, Jr. “Jim” (1)What's next for abortion after Supreme Court leak? (1) Online Poll Will you vote in the May 24 party primary runoff elections? You voted: Yes, as a Republican Yes, as a Democrat No, sitting this one out Vote View Results Back Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Newspaper Ads Notice Request for Qual.-partner for CareBuilders Hiring Rosas, Leal, Hubbard, + 4 RFP# Willow Drive Baptist Hiring Pre-School Director Kid's Campus Child Care Hiring Bid# Fluor Hiring Pipefitters Baker Funeral Home Hiring Clerical Cause No. Bulletin
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.