Verna-Williams

Verna Louise William

January 31, 1944 –

September 15, 2022

Verna Louise Williams, 78, of Oyster Creek, Texas , passed away peacefully in her home on September 15, 2022.

Verna was born January 31, 1944 , to Vernon Adrian Merriman and Naomi Virgil Merriman.

She was the fourth of eight children, six preceded her in death.

Verna was educated at Brazosport High school in Freeport, Texas. Verna married Billie Earl Williams on December 15, 1962 , and three children were born from this union.

Verna is preceded in death by her parents, Naomi and Vernon; her siblings, Jimmy, Donnie, Charlie, Linda and Glenda; and her husband of 52 years, Bill Williams.

She is survived by her brothers, Richard and Calvin; her sons, Boyd, Kent, and Jeremy; and many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; cousins; nieces; nephews; and an abundance of lifelong friends.

