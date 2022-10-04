Darriel Loyd Johnson Oct 4, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Darriel Loyd JohnsonApril 21, 1938 –September 29, 2022Darriel Loyd Johnson, born April 21, 1938, passed comfortably in his home on Thursday, September 29, 2022, with his trusted sidekick, Noodles ever vigilant at his side.He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Donna, in 2020.He is survived by two sons, Darriel Jr. and Devin; daughter, Holly and son-in-law, Phil; brother, Harold and his wife, Linda, and four grandchildren.The family offers a special thanks to Alicia, who helped care for our father in his last year.A Graveside Service will be held to celebrate Darriel’s life on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Mount Capers Cemetery, Oakhurst, T exas at 2:00 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Today's e-Edition Latest News New Freeport PD Chief appointed Work in progress: Brazoria continues to make strides on city projects Angleton to grow by thousands of rooftops Filling the void: How Ambryn Tribble has become a leader for Angleton Christian Jones Creek sets lower property tax rates facing jump in values GOLF COLUMN: Nonprofits hit the links AREA ROUNDUP: ’Necks drop to 0-2 in district Police Beat for Oct. 4, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFatal Angleton hit-and-run suspect arrestedBuc-ees fire suspect has prior indictments in areaMan sets truck on fire at gas pump, police sayMarijuana grow operation uncovered in Freeport, police sayB'wood junior crowned rodeo queen2 more indicted in deadly Lake Jackson home invasionBengtson's kickoff return ignites BucsRiver's End firefighter battling for lifeOusted UTMB president 'ticked,' awaits explanationOfficer shows up above the call of duty Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedWhose side of the fence are you on: Neighbors dispute signage and property (2)ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Legislators must protect wind, boost natural gas (2)Edward W. (Bill) Leshikar, Jr. (2)Robert Ariail toon for Sept. 8, 2022 (2)Oyster Creek puts final stamp on tax rate (1)James Reid Perry (1)What do you think is the largest contributor to the teacher shortage? (1)NATURE NOTES: Texas Coral Snakes: Do Not Touch! (1)Robert Ariail toon for Sept. 15, 2022 (1)Charles Glenn Ivy (1)1st Amendment protects neighbor's signs (1)Elizabeth Aslakson Mathis (1)Brazoria County lawsuit looks to preserve voting ballots (1) Online Poll What do you think is the largest contributor to the teacher shortage? You voted: What to teach has become too political School security is too lax Pay isn’t enough for the responsibilities Dealing with parents/unruly students Lack of respect from both the community and elected officials Other Vote View Results Back Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Newspaper Ads Cause# Public Notice-Spaw Pollution Prevention SDEIS Open Garcia,Graham,Lusko,Riojas,Robinet,Simo + 6 Septic Notice of Public RFSQ# RFP CDBG RFQ Bulletin
