Darriel-Johnson

Darriel Loyd Johnson

April 21, 1938 –

September 29, 2022

Darriel Loyd Johnson, born April 21, 1938, passed comfortably in his home on Thursday, September 29, 2022, with his trusted sidekick, Noodles ever vigilant at his side.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Donna, in 2020.

He is survived by two sons, Darriel Jr. and Devin; daughter, Holly and son-in-law, Phil; brother, Harold and his wife, Linda, and four grandchildren.

The family offers a special thanks to Alicia, who helped care for our father in his last year.

A Graveside Service will be held to celebrate Darriel’s life on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Mount Capers Cemetery, Oakhurst, T exas at 2:00 p.m.

