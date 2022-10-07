Ola Mae Smith
October 3, 1934 –
October 4, 2022
Ola Mae Smith went to be with Jesus on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, in Lake Jackson, Texas, at the age of 88. She was born on October 3, 1934 in Neelyville, Missouri, where she spent her childhood. After marrying, she moved to Bronson, Texas, and she lived most of her adult life in that East Texas community before moving to Lake Jackson in her final years.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Irene and Edwin Hoffmann.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Art; her son, Dennis Smith (Melinda), of Pittsburg, Texas; and her daughter, Kathy Pickering (Greg), of Lake Jackson, Texas; her grandchildren, Michael Pickering (Noelle), of Georgetown, Texas, Jeffrey Pickering (Chelsea), of Washington, DC, and Kathryn Smith, of Las Cruces, New Mexico; her great-grandchildren, Haddon, Liam, Lincoln, and Madelyn; and her brother, Don Hoffmann; sister, Mary Shults (Louis); sister, Minnie Gillam; and brother, Jim Hoffmann (Mary).
She was working at the Bell Telephone Company in downtown St. Louis when she met Art on a blind double date set up by their friends because Art had a car. They would marry soon after with a one week engagement and spend their first year of marriage apart as Art was deployed with the Air Force. They then moved to the pineywoods of East Texas to Bronson, Art’s hometown. Together, they built a small general store and raised a family. She welcomed her parents to Bronson, caring for and honoring them in their final years, setting a precious example for her own family. She would eventually work for the U.S. Post Office for over 20 years from which she retired.
She is remembered as a loving and caring Granny to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as so many others she welcomed through her home, around her table, and into her family. She enjoyed quilting and embroidering. She was a faithful church member from childhood through adulthood. Her hospitality was her reputation. To know Ola Smith was to know the smell of her sourdough bread baking and the taste of her homemade hot fudge over ice cream at Thanksgiving. Full plates emptied in the company of friends and family was her love language.
She will be laid to rest at the Bronson Cemetery in Bronson, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to First Baptist Pineland (112 Timberland Hwy, Pineland, Texas 75968), Brazos Pointe Fellowship (679 Texas-332, Lake Jackson, Texas 77566), and Bronson Cemetery (P.O. Box 398, Pineland, Texas 75968).
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 7, 2022 at Brazos Pointe Fellowship at 1:00 p.m., followed by the memorial service at 2:00 p.m. A graveside service will follow on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at the Bronson Cemetery at 2:00 p.m.
