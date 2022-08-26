Jerry Franklin Faust, Sr.
November 17, 1941 –
August 22, 2022
Jerry Franklin Faust, Sr., 80, of Lake Jackson, Texas, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 22, 2022. Jerry was born on November 17, 1941, in Knoxville, Tennessee, to Walter and Ethel Faust. He grew up in Knoxville, Tennessee, where he discovered his lifelong passion for the game of golf at the age of eight. He graduated from Central High School in Knoxville in 1959, where he was the captain of the men’s golf team. After graduation he enrolled at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville to play golf for the Volunteers, but after one semester, in January 1960, he decided to enlist in the United States Air Force. Joining the Air Force took Jerry to Kelly AFB in San Antonio, Texas, where he started his career in computers and data processing and assigned to the USAF Security Service until his Honorable Discharge in May 1963. After several years of working in the computer data processing field with various companies, Jerry went to work for BASF in Freeport, Texas, in 1976, where he stayed until he retired in 2003. After retirement, Jerry and his wife Donna moved to The Villages, Florida, where he had 13 championship courses and 42 executive courses to play the game he loved. In his lifetime Jerry had 7 holes in one, his first being at the age of 15 at Beaver Brook Golf Couse in Knoxville, Tennessee. In 1974, Jerry was a member of a 4-man team that placed second in the American Cancer Society Walter Hagen National Golf Tournament, Scratch Division. Jerry was a scratch golfer and was still able to shoot his age well into his 70’s. In 2017, Jerry and Donna moved back to Lake Jackson to be closer to their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jerry is preceded in death by the love of his life and wife of 34 years, Donna Jeanne Faust; his parents, Walter Franklin Faust and Ethel Gay Faust; his sister, Shirley Campbell; and ex-wife and mother of his children, Diana Jo Andrews.
Jerry is survived by his son, Jerry Franklin Faust, Jr., of Angleton; and granddaughter, Brisa; and grandson, Izik, both of Odessa, Texas; daughter, Michelle Minchew and husband, Bo, of Brazoria; granddaughter, Megan Evitts and husband, Austin, of Rosharon; great-granddaughter, Camryn; and great-grandsons, Carson and Connor; grandson, Christopher Minchew and wife, Tori, of Clute; stepdaughter, Amy Janik and husband, Richard, of Jasper; grandson, Ryan Janik, of Jasper; granddaughter, Kiley Soto and husband, Ernesto, of Burleson; and great-granddaughters, Mia and Emma; stepson, Lance Mangan and wife, Janice, of Festus, Missouri; grandson, Nolan Mangan, of NYC, New York; niece, Tracy Pressley and husband, David, of Knoxville, Tennessee; and nephew, Greg Maples and wife, Lisa, of Mount Vernon, Kentucky.
Jerry, Jr. and Michelle would like to give a heartfelt thank you to the ladies at Sodalis Senior Living for taking such good care of their Dad during his last few weeks. Your kindness is greatly appreciated.
There is no formal service scheduled at this time. A Celebration of his Life will take place at a later date for his close friends and family. Jerry will be laid to rest at the Houston National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in his name can be made to a charity helping veterans.
Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to the family at www.dixonfuneralhome.com.
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria at (979) 798-9113.
