Gary Wayne Williams, 71, of Lake Jackson, went to be with our L ord and S avior September 11, 2022.
Gary was born in Freeport, Texas, to Sidney Phillip Williams and Rubye Lee Martinson. Gary had two siblings who he proudly labeled himself as the token middle child, Brenda Helen Ryle ( Randy) and Kenny Philip Williams, of Richwood.
Gary grew up in Lake Jackson, and attended school in the area until he enlisted in the US Navy in 1969. While enlisted he was awarded many medals and honors during his time while in service. He fought in Vietnam war and also did three tours and traveled all over the world during his time served in the military.
He retired from ConocoPhillips after 31 years and proudly took on the new position of Poppy.
Gary’s most favorite thing was to be with his family going to the Frio River, sitting on his “beer drinking rock” and watching the world float by. This is something that his family will forever treasure and will continue to do just for him.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Doris (Giesie) Williams. He was always so proud of their long, loving and never fading love for each other no matter where life took them.
Gary and Doris have two children, John Cory Williams (Jonelle), of Richmond, and Kelsey Helene Beach (Michael), of Lake Jackson. Gary’s most favorite title he was ever given was “Poppy” lovingly given to by his grandkids, AdaLynn Grace Beach (9), Raelyn Elizabeth Beach (7), Hayes Aaron Beach (5), Nora Elizabeth Williams (3) and George Garcia Williams (1). Gary also had so many nieces and nephews and so many “extra” kids that he cared for so much.
He so strongly fought and beat colon cancer this year, but god needed him home to watch after everyone more.
Funeral services will be held at Stroud Funeral Home in Clute, on September 15, 2022, a public viewing will be from 2:00 to 4:00p.m. and services will follow at 4:00 p.m. Interment will be September 16, 2022, at the National Houston Cemetery.
Honorary pallbearers are Kevin Simoneau, Stephen Simoneau, Cory Browning, Chris Morgan, Patrick Murray, Gary Beach, Mike Foshee, Jere Ryle, Randy Ryle, David Woods, Chris Minter, James Bryan, Greg Simmons, Derek and Duaine Yates,and Rick Young, Blake Branson, and Smedley.
Gary is proceded in death by his parents, Sidney and Rubye; sister, Brenda; and many other family and friends.
