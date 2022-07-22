Funeral services for Rev. Ward Woodard, Jr., 79, of Brazoria, will be Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Greater Mt. Zion Church, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria, with Rev. K.W. Bree officiating and Pastor L. C. Dews eulogizing. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery in Brazoria, Texas.
He passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Sugarland Health Care Center in Sugarland, Texas.
Ward was a retired Dow supervisor and a member of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church of Brazoria. He was formerly a pastor of Galilee Missionary Baptist Church and United Faith Tabernacle Church. He loved cooking BBQ, hunting, fishing, spending time with his family, playing bass guitar and listening to gospel quartet music.
He leaves cherished memories with his sons, Anthony D. Woodard (Connie), Sweeny and Ricky Woodard, Clute; daughters, Rene’ Ceaser, Brazoria, and Arlena “Tina” Woodard, Lake Jackson; sisters, Sarah Rice (Edgar IV), of Houston, Mary Pierce, Catherine Keys (Billy), both of Angleton, Lizz Bates (Alvin Sr.), of Freeport, Elnora Jefferson (Ricky Sr.), of Fresno; brothers, Rev. Jeremiah Woodard (Mary), of Brazoria, Larry Woodard (Karen), of Angleton; good friends, John and Linda Thomas, David and Brenda Williams, all of Brazoria; four grandchildren, Ce’Raven, Auzlyn, Isaiah, Kiah; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Active pallbearers will be Marcus Keys, Cedric Woodard, Jeremy Woodard, Vannon Chatman, Brian Keys and Frank Petteway, Jr.
Visitation will be Friday, July 22, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Dixon Funeral Home in Brazoria.
Due to the COVID-19 Virus, everyone must wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria at (979) 798-9113.
