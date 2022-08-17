Linda Ruth Smith-Davis , 67, of Angleton, Texas, departed this life on Sunday, August 7, 2022.
Visitation will be held Thursday, August 18, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Gardner’s Funeral Home 507 W. Orange St., Angleton, Texas. A Celebration of his Life will take place on Friday, August 19, 2022 , at 11:00 a.m. at Bible Way Outreach Ministries, 201 E. Miller St., Angleton, Texas, Reverend Alonzo Brown, delivering the Eulogy. Interment will follow at Knights & Daughters Cemetery, Rosharon, Texas.
She was raised in Angleton, Texas. Linda Ruth graduated from Angleton High School; she worked as a custodian for AISD. During her leisure Linda Ruth enjoyed and loved being around family, friends, going to the game room and shopping. Her presence will be missed by all who loved her; however her legacy shall remain in the hearts of all who encountered her and graced her throughout her journey.
Linda Ruth’s memories lives on through her three children, Kimberly Smith, of Angleton, Anthony Davis, of Angleton, and Jennifer Davis, of Clute; her grandchildren, Damontre’ Henderson, and Jamall Bess. She also leaves behind four siblings, Barbara Smith, of Angleton, Larry Smith, of Angleton, Darlene Johnson, of Houston, and Randy Smith (Rachel), of Angleton, Texas. A special thanks to our cousin, Bobbie Joyce and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Final and Most Sacred Arrangements Entrusted to Gardner Funeral Home, 507 W. Orange Street, Angleton, Texas. Online condolences may be sent to the family at gardnerfuneralhome.net.
