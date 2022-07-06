Elizabeth Grace Robinson

Elizabeth Grace (Martel) Robinson, 62, of Damon passed away on June 26, 2022. Beth was born on December 13, 1959 , in Denton to parents Mildred Trapp-Martel and William Martel.
Beth married Dennis Robinson on December 21, 1998.
Beth enjoyed riding her horses, attending cattle shows with her daughters, and watching her grandchildren play. She enjoyed reminiscing on the phone with her friends, sewing and crafts. Beth was a dedicated member to the Junior American Red Brangus Association.
Those who preceded her in death include her mother, Mildred Trapp-Martel.
Left to treasure her memory is her husband, Dennis Robinson; her brother, Billy Martel of Campbell, Tx; daughters, Sarah and Jerrad of Stanley, ND, Stephanie and Beau Harris of West Columbia, Tx, and Shelby and Coleman Lamb of Angleton, Tx; her beloved grandchildren, Tristan and Trace Tidwell, Ayden Harris, Stetson and Slade Hulbert, and William Lamb. Beth will be greatly missed by her grand-girls Emerie and Brenleigh, along with many extended family and friends .
We know that she loved everyone, and we are very thankful that she had so many that loved her back. We pray that as we come together to say our goodbyes everyone can come together with love and support.
We know in our hearts that Beth has already reunited in heaven with her beloved horse and truest companion Whitey.
A time of visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. with a Memorial Service at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Palms Funeral Home in Angleton, Tx.
