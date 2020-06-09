Floyd Raymond Harris, Sr.
A visitation for Floyd Raymond Harris, Sr., 83, of Clute will be Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at E. Viola & Son Funeral Home in West Columbia.
Floyd R. Harris, Sr., passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Due to COVID-19 Guidelines, the family has requested a private homegoing celebration to commemorate his life and legacy.
Heartfelt condolences may be left for the family of Floyd R. Harris, Sr. and signing of the guest registry may be done by visiting our website at www.violafh.com
