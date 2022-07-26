Wynona-Montgomery

Wynona Hawkins Montgomery

April 26, 1939 –

July 8, 2022

A Celebration of Wynona Hawkins Montgomery’s l ife will be held on Thursday, July 28, 2022, 11:00 a.m., at First Baptist Church, 101 San Bernard St., Brazoria.

Wynona was a lovely lady who will be forever remembered for her faith in the Lord, her beautiful smile, and her joy to serve others.

In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the First Baptist Church Benevolence Fund which is used to serve others. Mail: FBC Brazoria, P.O. Box 2007, 77422 or Online: FBCBrazoria.org

