James Rodney Landrum
March 24, 1956 –
October 26, 2022
James Rodney Landrum passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at his home while surrounded by his loving family and his faithful dog and constant companion, KENO.
Rodney was born on March 24, 1956, to (Carl James Landrum) and Gloria Mae Nelson in Kirbyville, Texas.
He was a proud Baptist with a strong Christian faith.
Rodney was a captain on an offshore work boat and an offshore crew boat. He was also a heavy equipment operator for Union Pipeline and he was an avid commercial fisherman throughout his life.
He was very happy living a quiet life spending time with family and friends. He loved spending mornings drinking coffee while visiting his mother and he enjoyed his evening visits with his brother, Rickey and his sister-in-law, Brenda while sitting on the porch telling old stories. But most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his best friend, KENO.
Recently, he was able to enjoy a couple of fishing trips with his long-time friend LaNell Dynes and his brother Rickey. One of these trips was a very special trip with several cousins that Rickey organized for Rodney.
He had a witty sense of humor and often used it to deal with the hard knocks of life and also to tease his sisters.
He was a loving father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, nephew cousin and friend.
He is preceded in death by his father, James Landrum; and his youngest brother, Randy Landrum.
Rodney is survived by his mother, Gloria Landrum; one son, BJ Sullivan; one daughter, Michelle Binford and husband, Howard; siblings, one brother, Rickey Landrum and wife, Brenda; three sisters, Pami Boozer and husband, Russ, Tina Landrum and Rhonda Kaye Landrum and partner, Tamra; five grandchildren, MyRanda Means, Logan and Rebecca Sullivan, Tiffany Watson and Grady Herren; two great-grandchildren, Bradlee Hill and Zooey Watson; one nephew, Trey Broadway and fiancé, Christina; one niece, Kristal Landrum; and one great-nephew, Anthony Griffin; and numerous friends and other relatives.
The family would like to give special thanks to Amanda Harness, Harbor Hospice, Young’s Daughters Funeral Home, and At Home Health Care for the compassionate care during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to St. Jude’s In memory of Rodney.
Friends and family please join us for a Celebration of Life at Wilson Ledbetter Park, American Legion Hut 1007 South College Avenue, Cameron, Texas, 76520. Saturday November 26, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Contact: Rickey Landrum 979-900-5987.
