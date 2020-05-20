Clayton Harold “Bo” Trent Sr.
November 5, 1930 –
May 15, 2020
Clayton Harold “Bo” Trent Sr., 89, of Freeport, Texas passed away peacefully on May 15, 2020 in Richmond, Texas.
He was reunited with his best friend and soul-mate; his late wife, Debbie Trent; his father and mother, Joe and Viola Trent; and brothers, Joe Jr. and Shannon.
Clayton “Bo” was born in Rural Shade, Texas, to Joe and Viola Trent and grew up in Kerens, Texas. He moved to Freeport in 1952 to seek a job at Dow Chemical Company and ended up drafted and entering the army. When discharged he returned to Dow where he worked for many years before becoming a successful independent businessman.
His success allowed him to become a world traveler going as far east as China and many many trips around the Continental United States in his RV visiting with family and making new friends. He was a member of the Freeport Lions Club, the Elks Lodge and the Masonic Lodge #757 where he attained third degree freemason.
He left behind to mourn his loss his three children and their spouses from his first marriage, Clayton Jr (Gem) of Round Rock, Texas, Judy Worrell (David) of Freeport, Texas and Pamela Merchant (Mack) of Lake Jackson, Texas. He is also survived by eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; along with two brothers; a sister; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, there will be no service and Clayton will have only a private burial at Gulf Prairie Cemetery, Jones Creek, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, please remember Clayton by driving by the cemetery at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 21st and honking your horn to say goodbye.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.