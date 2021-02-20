Willie Lou “Billie” Bowman
October 11, 1931 –
February 12, 2021
Billie Bowman, born on October 11, 1931, passed peacefully from this life and into the presence of Jesus on February 12, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil O. Bowman ; her twin sister, Betty Reed (Norby); and several other family members.
She is survived by her children, Sonny Bowman (Judy), Carl Bowman (Jennifer), Sherrie Bowman, and Mark Bowman; along with seven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; her sister , Patsy Waldrop (Marvin); plus many other relatives and friends including longtime friend, Benita Womack (Bud); and special friend, Mary Cazaurang.
Her grandchildren include Stephen Bowman (Elizabeth), Cassie Dimmick (Josh), Joshua Bowman (fiancé, Crystal, kids, Gemma, Griffin), Elizabeth Wondergem (Marc), Aaron Bowman, Kristen Wiehe, and Cody Bowman (Jessica).
Her great-grandchildren include Rachel Bowman, Cole Bowman, Madison Dimmick, Audrey Dimmick, Ethan Bowman, Seth Bowman, Kaid Wondergem, Devyn Wondergem, Hollyn Wondergem, Krysslynn Bowman, Westyn Bowman.
Billie was a faithful wife, devoted mother, and a cherished friend to many. Jesus was her number-one Love. She was passionate about reading her Bible, praying (especially with others), and talking about Jesus with anyone. She was a giver and an encourager who will be missed.
Special thanks to Jimmy and Joan Sefcik of Living Waters Church in Danbury who pastored and loved Billie well in recent years.
There will be a visitation (no service) from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 21, at Palms Funeral Home in Angleton, Texas.
Space is limited Due to COVID-19 & Masks are required.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home - Angleton, Texas.
