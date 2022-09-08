Steven “Bean” Moreno, 51, was born on July 15, 1971, in Freeport , Texas, and passed away at Methodist Hospital in Houston, on September 2, 2022.
He attended Brazoswood High School and worked in the plants as a scaffold builder for the last six years for Turner Industries.
Steven was the baby of five children. He loved spending time with his nieces and nephews and loved them as if they were his own. He loved to spoil them with the tradition of aways buying their first pair of shoes to start he school year. He was known for his passion for barbecuing and entertaining his family and friends, as well as his co-workers. Playing dice and football pots were his favorite pastime activities, he was always cheering on his Pittsburgh Steelers. He loved music and to dance, and at family functions would dance with whoever needed a dance partner. He was also a big Astros fan. His favorite quote was “You don’t work, you don’t eat” and “You don’t grind, you don’t shine.” Steven was always one to step up whenever anyone needed anything, and his heart of gold is going to be missed terribly.
Steven is preceded in death by his mother, Lupe Moreno; his father, Manuel Moreno; and oldest brother, David Moreno.
He leaves behind his special friend, Keyla Guajardo, Acuña; his brother, Nabor Moreno (Pattie); and sisters, Josie Ramirez (Oscar) and Esther Trevino (Frankie); also left behind are his nephews, Oscar Lee Ramirez (Rosa), Albert Lee Ramirez, Joshua, (Molli), Jeremy, and Jordan Trevino; nieces, Isabella and Mya Moreno; great-nephews, Joaquin Max Ramirez, Finn Trevino and Manuel Moreno; and great-niece, Charlie Ramirez.
Serving as Pallbearers will be Gilbert Velez, Joshua Trevino, Horacio Pena Jr., George Mata, Jesus Cantu, Tall Thompson, David Mata, Oscar Lee Ramirez and Herminio Razo. Honorary Pallbearers are Joaquin Ramirez, Jeremy Trevino and Jordan Trevino.
Visitation will be held at Restwood Funeral Home on Friday, September 9, 2022, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. with the Rosary being held from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church in Clute, with burial to follow at the graveside.
