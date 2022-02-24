Samuel “Cofax” Lewis Coleman
Funeral service for Samuel “Cofax” Lewis Coleman, age 76, of Brazoria, will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Old Fashion COGIC, 1038 CR 312, Brazoria, Texas 77422, where Elder Zachary Thomas is Pastor and Rev. Booker T Randon will be the eulogist. Burial will follow at Galilee MBC Cemetery, 424 CR 311, Brazoria, Texas 77422.
