Funeral services for Marcella Vigil Lunford, 77, of Clute, affectionately known as “Marcie” will be Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Dixon Funeral Home, 2025 E. Mulberry St., Angleton. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 10:55 a.m.
Marcella passed away on June 27, 2022, at St. Luke’s Health - Brazosport Hospital - Lake Jackson.
She was a member of St. Jerome Catholic Church. She worked as a certified nursing assistant and her hobbies were sewing and making crafts. She also loved coloring pictures.
Marcella is preceded in death by her parents, Apolonio Vigil and Grace V. Vigil; sisters, Martha Jean Hernandez and Delores Arellano; and grandparents, Ruben S. Vigil and Luisita Lopez de Vigil.
She leaves behind a loving husband of 30 years, Andrew Lunford,of Clute; sons, Michael Paul Herrera and Christopher Lunford (Elsa), both of Clute; daughter, Donna Ray DeBraal (John), of Angleton; sisters, Mary Lou Martinez (Ray), of Pueblo, Colorado, Stella Vigil, of Carrizozo, New Mexico, Gloria Nickerson, of California, Jana Vigil, of Albuquerque, New Mexico; brothers, Samuel Arthur Vigil, of Raton, New Mexico and Larry Vigil (Susan), of Pueblo, Colorado; two grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Due to the COVID-19 Virus, everyone must wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to the family at www.dixonfuneralhome.com.
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Angleton at (979) 849-8800.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.