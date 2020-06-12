July 23, 1949 –
June 6, 2020
Dixie Maurine King, of Clute, passed from this life on June 6, 2020. She was born to Vernis (Shorty) and Thelma Banks King on July 23, 1949 in Freeport, Texas.
Left to cherish her memory are sisters, Joyce Powell (Foy), of Longview, Texas, Sandra King Wilkins, of Clute and Verna Hodges (Roy), of Clute; numerous nephews and nieces; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by both parents; sister, Mary Ann; and brother, John Paul.
Dixie was a graduate of Brazosport High School in 1970. She was a Brazosport Facts carrier for many years. She was a long time member of the Angleton Road Church of Christ.
She will be missed by many friends and family.
Due to the current CDC restrictions, private graveside services were held at Restwood Memorial Park in Clute on Thursday, June 11, 2020.
