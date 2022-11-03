Evelyn Granville, 75, of Angleton, peacefully departed this life on Monday, October 24, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family. Visitation for Evelyn will be Friday, November 4, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Gardner’s Funeral Home 507 W. Orange St., Angleton, Texas.
A Celebration of her Life will take place on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at FMBC Family Life Center, 523 N. Parrish St., Angleton, Texas. Rev. G.R. Holland, is the church pastor, and Reverend G.R. Holland, Jr. will deliver the eulogy. Interment will follow at Peaceful Rest Cemetery in Brazoria, Texas. Evelyn was a loving mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her father Garfield Granville Jr.; mother Ora Lee Miller Granville and Sudie Granville, Husband Clifton Wayne Long, Brothers Ricky Granville and Aaron Granville, Daughter LaTonia Granville, Sons Gilbert Granville and Gibson Granville Sr. and Grandson Jason Jeffrey.
Evelyn is survived by her sister Hazel Wagner (Arthur) of Houston, Goddaughter Lesha Mack of North Carolina, Granddaughter Trichina Holland (Ramone) of Iowa Colony, Grandson Gibson Granville Jr. (Jessica) of Angleton, Grandson Tramaine Thompson (Meka) of Angleton, and Granddaughter Jessica Granville of Freeport; Great Grandchildren Jayda Jeffery, Tamaiyah Mack, Gerald Holland III, Jordan Chairez, Averie Granville & Sincere Granville-Briley, also her Daughter n law Judy Granville and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other loving relatives and friends.
Final and Most Sacred Arrangements Entrusted To: Gardner’s Funeral Home in Angleton, Texas (979) 849-6379. Online condolences may be sent to the family at gardner funeralhome.net.
