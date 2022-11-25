Linda Sherlean Anderson, 70, of West Columbia, a loving wife and mother, died Friday, November 18, 2022. Linda was born February 23, 1952, in Angleton, Texas, to Donald Earl Cox and Essieleta Olphelia Cox.
She was the eldest of four siblings, Mary Barker (Jerry), Donnie Cox (Johnna), Deborah Larsen (Len), and Jimmy Cox (Kim).
In 1970, Linda graduated from Angleton high school.
She loved the Lord, and she also had a love of music that showed how her heart and soul felt for Jesus.
Her true joy in life was being a wife to her husband of 39 years, James Eugen Anderson, and being the mother to her four children, Tamara Burttschell (Pat), Theresa Hall (Joe), Jerry Hall (Christy), and Stephen Hall (Crystal).
Linda is survived by her husband; and four children; she also loved being called ‘Nana’ by her fourteen grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her grandson, Aaron Sparkman; her grandparents, Noah and Minnie Cox; her parents, Donald and Essieleta Cox; her father and mother-in-law, Paul and Zona Anderson; and her best friends, LeeAnn Devenport, Wanda Carter, and Angela White.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. Monday, November 28, 2022, prior to the services at Central Assembly, 709 W. Mulberry St., Angleton, Texas, with funeral services to follow at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Brad DuBose officiating. Interment will follow in Brazoria Cemetery.
