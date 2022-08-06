Alfred R. “Al” Kotrla, Jr.
April 27, 1942 –
August 4, 2022
Alfred R. “Al” Kotrla, Jr. passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022. Al was born to Alfred R. Kotrla, Sr. and Myrtle Kansteiner Kotrla, April 27th, 1942, in Columbus, Texas. He graduated from Columbus High School in 1960. After graduation he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Gunnery Sergeant E-7 in August 1971. He served across the country from coast to coast and made three tours in the Far East, including a tour in Vietnam in 1967-68.
While serving in the Marine Corps he was blessed to find the love of his life living next door to the home where he grew up in Columbus. On October 23, 1966 , he was married to Betty Jean Noska. They enjoyed years of Marine Corps life and friendships and had both of their sons born while they were ‘Marines’.
After leaving the Marine Corps he languished through short time jobs before landing in Brazoria County where he took work in the chemical industry. He briefly worked for a contractor at Monsanto Company and Shintech before hiring on with Dow Chemical Company in August 1977. He received an Associates Degree from Brazosport College in 1978 but always felt that the degree merely validated the technical training he had already received in the Marine Corps. He taught courses at Brazosport College in the electrical trades. He retired from Dow as a Senior Instrument Technologist in 1997.
Al was active in the VFW and American Legion in Angleton. After retirement from Dow, he led the founding and chartering of the Brazoria County Marine Corps League Detachment and led the detachment through its forming years. He served as State Commandant of the Marine Corps League Department of Texas for two years and for four years as State Judge Advocate. He also served in other offices of the Department of Texas and in the National Organization of the Marine Corps League. He was active in the Houston-Galveston Marine Corps Coordinating Council where he served as Council President for two years and was a member of the Board of Directors for several years.
Al coached co-ed T-ball and Texas Teen Age Baseball. He was a board member of the Angleton Baseball Association. Both of his sons coached and encouraged their children to follow the game. He enjoyed watching his grandkids play baseball and softball on select teams, high school varsity teams, and San Jacinto softball team. Al enjoyed hours of fishing on local bays and waters, as well as other bays along the South Texas coast. Special experiences there left a treasure of memories. He loved dove, quail, and deer hunts in South Texas with “the A-team”. Of all the friends, co-workers, and acquaintances Al had throughout his life, he most treasured the times he spent serving with Marines.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Myrtle Kotrla, and his grandparents.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Betty Jean, and sons Bob (Toni) and Steve (Monica); grandchildren Mackenzie, Cody (Morgyn), Raegan, and Caden; sister Shirley Matthews, brother Jim and Donna Kotrla and many other loved ones. Semper Fi
Honorary pallbearers will be his grandchildren. Service details are as follows: Viewing will be Monday, August 8, 2022 , at Palms Funeral Home in Angleton from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. A Fallen Marine service will be held Tuesday, August 9, 2022 , at Houston National Cemetery at 1:30 pm.
Memorial donations may be made to the Semper Fi Fund: https://semperfifund.org/donate/
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home ~ Angleton, Texas
