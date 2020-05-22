Janet Mills Smith
J anuary 21, 1933 –
May 17, 2020
Janet Mills Smith, 87, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, was called to her eternal resting place on May 17, 2020. She entered this world on January 21, 1933, in Center, Texas, born to Bob and Lena Mills.
Janet graduated from Freeport High School in 1949 and called many places across Texas home, namely Austin, Burnet, Sweeny, Center, Velasco, and Brazoria. She loved music, crocheting and bird-watching, but mostly, she loved her grandsons and their children.
She is survived by beloved companion, Warren Steffen, of Brazoria; daughter, Brenda Stone, of College Station; grandson, Robert Munson; granddaughter-in-law, Kelly Munson; great-grandson, Robert (RJ) Munson, Jr.; grandson, Jason Key; great-grandson, Brent Key; great-granddaughter, Bridgette Key; grandson, Stephen Key; granddaughter-in-law, Carisa Key; great-grandsons, Camron Key, Carson Key, Creece Key, and Cooper Key; sister, Elaine Prince; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Janet was preceded in death by husband, Harvey Adrian Smith; parents, Bob Mills and Lena Mills Shadden; step-father, O.L. Shadden; sister, Jo Ann Adams and husband, Doug Adams; brother-in-law, Wayne Prince; and great-grandsons, Carter Key and Cash Key.
Funeral services will be held 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020 at C. T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home in West Columbia with Bro. Charles Moore officiating. Burial will follow at Brazoria Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Scott Prince, Larry Prince, Rob Munson, Jason Key, Steve Key, and Doug Guenther.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. also at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Janet’s church that she enjoyed and loved: First Baptist Church of Shady Acres, P.O. Box 613, 18304 County Road 463, Brazoria, Texas 77422.
