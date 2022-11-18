In the early hours of November 16, 2022, Albert Broel Rousseau joined his beloved wife of 63 years of marriage in heaven. He was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in July 1934.
He is preceded in death by his bride, Genie; his parents, three brothers and 4 sisters.
He is survived by his youngest sister, Ethelda Rousseau of Biloxi. Mississippi; his daughter, Debra Barnett and husband Coy; son, Tim Rousseau and wife, Sandra; son, Mark Rousseau and wife, Lisa; and “adopted” son, Daniel Null and wife Tamara. His legacy is his grandchildren, Amber Seymour and husband, John; Sage Oden and husband,Chris, Chase Rousseau and wife,Ashley, Chad Rousseau, Drake Rousseau, Trenton Rousseau and fiancé Rosa, and Raymond Barnett, with multiple nieces and nephews along with “adopted” family members.
He loved to tell the stories of his youth growing up in Biloxi,Mississippi. He enlisted in the Navy on September 5, 1951, and separated from the Navy on July 22, 1955. He moved to Freeport to work with his cousin H.T. Zirlott in 1956 , where his met his bride and married in December. He went to work for Dow Chemical in 1957, and was laid off later that same year. He worked several jobs but always talked about his time on the tow boats. He went back to work for Dow in 1962, and retired from the Dow carpenter shop in 1994. He was an avid fisherman and hunter, sharing his passions with his sons. He enjoyed “knitting” cast net and making bench swings, sitting for hours working on them. He relished the chance to share the things he made with his wood working skills. Often amazed about how much someone paid at a charity event for something he created. His two favorite places to frequent were Sweet T’s Diner in Freeport , and Brazosport Tire in Clute , to visit with friends.
When he had visitors at home there was always a pound cake, or as it was named “Charlie’s dogfood”. He willingly shared his knowledge about canning and then shared his canned goods with everyone. No one left his home empty handed or hungry. We will miss his loving and giving heart.
A C elebration of his L ife will be held at First Baptist Church Freeport, 501 S Brazosport Blvd, Freeport, Texas, on Tuesday November 22, 2022, at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting a donations be sent to your local Military Moms chapter.
