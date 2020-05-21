Emma Adlene Crofton Stanford
December 5, 1929 –
May 17, 2020
Emma Adlene Crofton Stanford, 90, of Lake Jackson, Texas, left her earthly body and joined her husband and many loved ones in Heaven, on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Emma was born to James A. Crofton and Eunice Marie Thomas Crofton, on December 5, 1929, in Wink, Texas. Emma married John, Allen Stanford on October 18, 1944, in Lake Jackson, Texas. Emma was a Housewife, Volunteer, and Business Co-Owner. She and John were members of The American Red Cross (Brazoria County), Brazoria County REACT, & Brazoria County Breakers CB Club.
“Fate brought Mom and Dad together during WW11 when Mom was 14 years old, living in Lake Jackson, and she met Dad who was home on leave before shipping out to serve in the Navy. Two weeks after meeting, they were married. After Dad returned from the war, they eventually had three sons and a marriage that lasted 66 years until his death in 2010. After retirement, they turned there crafting hobbies into a business named John & Emma’s T-shirts, Caps & Things which they owned for several years before retiring again. Mom and Dad served many years together for the Red Cross as volunteers during national disasters across the country. When not involved in volunteer work, they enjoyed traveling the country in their RV. Mom would video their trips together and in her later years enjoyed re-living her memories by watching these videos. Mom’s greatest joy was her large family that she loved to visit with. She enjoyed working in her yard and taking care of the stray cat that adopted each other. Mom was a member of St. Jerome’s Catholic Church in Clute.”
Emma was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Allen Stanford, Sr; son, Robert Edward Stanford; granddaughter, Stella Marie Trahan; step father, T. L. Hubbard; brothers, James Richard Crofton , Thomas Crofton; sister, Thomasine Crofton Conn; brother-in-law, John Conn; sister-in-law, Lottie Crofton; and two great great-grandchildren.
Emma is survived by her sons, Ronald Stanford, Sr. and Lana, Lake Jackson; John Stanford, Jr., and Sherri, Clute; daughter-in-law, Deborah Stanford, Lake Jackson; sister, Eunice Marie Crofton, Conn Louisiana; sister-in-law, Patricia Stanford Mendez and Rafael, Utah; brother, George P and Faye Crofton, Mico; brother-in-law, Jimmy Stanford, of Texas; grandchildren, Ryan Stanford and Tracy, Pearland, Amy Stanford Tawney and Mace, Boerne, Ronald Stanford, Jr. and Monica, Angleton, Chad Stanford and Melissa, Rosharon, Rachael Stanford, Lake Jackson, Erica Stanford Green, Angleton, Bryan Thomas, Cedar Park, Texas, Stephanie Bradshaw and Mike, Lake Jackson; 17 great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren, with two more waiting to be born, one is named after Emma; and numerous other family members including many nieces and nephews; and dear friends.
A visitation will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Restwood Funeral Home in Clute, Texas. The funeral service will begin at 12:00 p.m., immediately, following the visitation. The gravesite service will be held at Restwood Memorial Park, immediately, following the funeral service.
