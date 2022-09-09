On September 6, 2022, Emma Perry Walker “Grams” left us to join the Lord. Grams was born in Angleton, Texas, on April 9, 1931.
She married Robert Hall Walker from Danbury, Texas, and they began their family together. Unfortunately, Robert passed away in the early 1960s leaving Grams to raise their three children. Ever resilient, she took up the mantle with resolve, working hard and long hours to provide for her family, at one point driving from Houston to Galveston, on a daily basis to go to work.
Despite the hardship she endured, she provided well for her children and raised them with love. She had a fond appreciation for the finer things in life, including good food, wine and gardening. She hosted the most lavish dinner parties, complete with personalized place cards, decorations, and the most delicious food. Ever meticulous, she could often be found toiling away in her garden in the heat of the Houston summer, even into her late 80s. Her garden was the envy of many of her friends and neighbors.
She is fondly remembered for her ability to converse with almost anyone and her loving, positive spirit. She could make lifelong friends with alacrity, because she was so kind, thoughtful, and easy to talk to. She was never short of a good story or a kind word of encouragement to share.
Grams was always guided in her actions by her deeply held Catholic faith. She spent much of her career working within the church but would still punch some overtime on the clock every Sunday, as a devoted servant of the Lord.
Grams is preceded in death by her husband Robert, sisters Edna and Doris, brother Leslie, sons Robert Jr and David, and daughter Karen.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Susan Walker; sister-in-law, Betty Ann; nieces, Cindy, Patsy, Peggy, Becky, Susan, Carolyn, and Kathy; nephews, Rick Perry, Skip Perry, Lee Schelley, Johnny Walker, Jeff Walker and Charlie Walker. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Melanie Smith and husband, Sterling, Eric Isaacs, Roger Walker and wife, Catherine; as well as her great-grandchildren, Anthony and Theodore.
The Wake is to be held at Palms funeral home in Angleton, Texas, on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 5:00p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Danbury, Texas, at 10:00 a.m. Remembrances of Emma may be made to the Corpus Christi Parish in Houston, Texas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.