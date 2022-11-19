Carl William “C.W.” Matteck, Jr.
December 2, 1931 –
November 16, 2022
Carl William Matteck, Jr. (C.W.) was born on December 2, 1931, in Taylor, Texas, to Carl (Sr.) and Edna Zieschang Matteck. He departed for his heavenly home on November 16, 2022, while at his home in Lake Jackson, Texas.
C. W. spent his early years in Taylor and upon high school graduation, he attended Texas Lutheran College (now TLU) and later completed his education at The University of Texas at Austin. In June 1955, he married Lois Klattenhoff at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Pflugerville, Texas. They moved to Lake Jackson in 1956 for C.W. to pursue a career at Dow Chemical. Following his retirement, they enjoyed traveling, bird watching, fishing, gardening, and volunteering at His Love Counseling Services and the San Bernard and Brazoria National Wildlife Refuges. They were always active in their Christian faith. They celebrated 48 years together. Early Lake Jackson residents will remember Matteck’s Food Market, owned by his parents, where the whole family worked.
C.W. loved music and it remained a large part of his life beginning at age four with piano lessons. He began to play for Worship Services at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Taylor, while in high school. He played clarinet in the Taylor High School band and served as drum major, drum major at Texas Lutheran College, and as a band member of the Texas Longhorn Band. He continued to play organ and piano for countless Worship Services, weddings, funerals, and choir accompaniments. He also accompanied his granddaughter for UIL Solo and Ensemble contest while she was in school.
C.W. and Lois are survived by two children, Carla (Ernest) Schreiber and Steven (Christi) Matteck; and their three grandchildren, Claire (Robert) Boyer, Riley Matteck, and Eli Matteck. Also surviving are local cousins, Cheryl Deal Evans and family, and many wonderful nieces, nephews, cousins, close friends and neighbors.
Preceding him in death are his wife, Lois; his parents, and his sister, Doris Matteck Wolff.
Serving as pallbearers are Robert Boyer, Joey Evans, Eli Matteck, Riley Matteck, Mark Prinz, and Mathew Schwettman. Honorary pallbearers are Ralph Corry, Don Peters, Charles Wolff, Chris Wolff, Greg Wolff, William Young and Morris Zieschang. Lesson Readers are Claire Schreiber Boyer and Kathy Peters Metzger.
The family would like to express thanks to many caregivers who helped us during his later years.
Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Christ Lutheran Church (6730 FM 112, Taylor, Texas, 76574), or a charity of your choice.
Visitation will be Saturday, November 19, 2022, 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Lakewood Funeral Chapel, 98 N. Dixie Drive, Lake Jackson, Texas.
Funeral Service and burial will be Tuesday, November 22, 2022. at 2:00 p . m . at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 500 Immanuel Road, Pflugerville, Texas, 78660.
Final arrangements by the Turner Family at the Lakewood Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lakewoodfuneralchapel.com .
