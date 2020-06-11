Lisa Marie Fitzpatrick
May 28, 1963 –
May 27, 2020
Lisa Marie Fitzpatrick, 56, of Temple, Texas passed away on May 27, 2020. She was born May 28, 1963 to Walter and Janie Fitzpatrick in Waco.
She is survived by her son, Patrick Ross; her brothers, Steve Fitzpatrick, of Tyler, Larry Fitzpatrick, of Angleton and Tim Fitzpatrick, of McKinney.
Lisa graduated from Brazoswood High School and went on to get a degree in Power Distribution Technology from Texas State Technical Institute. After working for West Texas Utilities for several years she returned to school to get her Masters in English from the University of Houston at Clear Lake City. She taught English at Sweeny High School, then Brazoswood High. Later in life she received a Masters Degree in Theology from the Seminary of the Southwest. After which, she went to teach at Temple High School.
Lisa was loved by her students for her extensive knowledge of literature and her imitations of Ethel Merman. She enjoyed Japanese mangas and animes, British television and horror movies. She spent her final years volunteering at her church, Christ Episcopal Church in Temple.
A memorial services will be held June 13, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. for her family.
