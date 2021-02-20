Jimmie Strother Reynolds
Jimmie Strother Reynolds, lovingly known as Granny, age 84, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on February 15, 2021. She was born in Elizabeth, Louisiana.
In 1945, as a 3rd grader, she and her family moved to Brazoria County where she lived most of her life. Jimmie accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior at a young age. She graduated from Columbia High School where she participated on the volleyball team. After high school she worked as a telephone operator at Brazoria Telephone Company where she met her future husband Glen Reynolds. She later worked as a secretary in the Columbia-Brazoria I.S.D. Administrative Office.
Jimmie and Glen were married on Glen’s 22nd birthday in her family home. She was an excellent mother and homemaker for her family. She was an exceptional cook and enjoyed family get-togethers, especially visiting her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Jimmie was a member of the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana and was very proud of her heritage.
Jimmie was preceded in death by her husband, Glen Reynolds; parents, Babe Strother and Daisy Barbry Strother; brothers, Walter, Earby, Cleamon, Alllen Strother; and sisters, Eleanor Strother Stuckey, and Cemonia Strother Williams.
Left to mourn her passing and treasure her memories are her children, Judy Lotzenhiser (Brian), of Lake Jackson, Larry Reynolds (Barbara), of Brazoria, and Russell Reynolds (Sharon), of Brazoria; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her brother, Glenford Strother, of Angleton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special word of thanks to the staff at Country Village Care for the excellent care and loving kindness that our mother received during her time with them. Thank you A-Med staff for your compassionate care.
Visitation will be 12:00 p.m. Monday, February 22, 2021 until the service at Lakewood Funeral Chapel, Lake Jackson, Texas. A celebration of life will follow immediately at 1:00 p.m. with Jerry Ramsey officiating. Her final resting place will be at Restwood Cemetery in Lake Jackson.
Pallbearers will be Chase Reynolds, Mark Lotzenhiser, John Ramey, Cody Just, Osiel Ariceaga, Ryan Soto, and Chris Gamboa.
Granny we love you and you will be greatly missed.
