Mrs. Ruby Hutto, age 83, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on September 26, 1938, in Corsicana , Texas, to Lillie and J.B. Guthrie.
Ruby was married to her husband, Curtis, for 58 years. She enjoyed spending time with him and traveling the country in their RV prior to his death. When not traveling, Ruby loved being with her children and grandchildren. She would spend many hours in the kitchen making sure they had all the food and sweets they wanted. She spent the rest of her time writing in her journal, reading her bible, and tending to her four acres north of Boerne.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Curtis Hutto.
Mrs. Hutto is survived by her children, Valerie Waldron (Bill), David Hutto (Robyn) and Karen Hutto; her grandchildren, Lacey, Travis, Daegan, Destan, and Rachel; and her great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Avery “A.J” and Cameron.
Funeral services will be Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., in the Porter Loring North Chapel. Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park North.
