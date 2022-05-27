Inez Smith

August 25, 1932 –

May 20, 2022

Inez Smith passed away May 20, 2022 at her home in Bay City, Texas.

Funeral services are pending with Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, 703 N. Brooks St., Brazoria, Texas 77422. lakesidemfh.com 979-798-5253

