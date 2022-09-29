Our beloved mother, Ruby Lee Lingo, 96, of Sweeny, went to be with her Lord on Monday, September 26, 2022. Ruby was born on July 18, 1926, in Monroe, Louisiana to the late Robert and Lillie Pate. On January 3, 1945, she married the love of life, Joseph A. Lingo, Jr.
After a lengthy career, she retired from Sweeny City Hall as an Assistant City Clerk. She was active as a Pink Lady at Sweeny Community Hospital, Sweeny’s First Baptist Church, and Eastern Star for 50 plus years. Ruby and Joe loved traveling and camping with friends and family, especially their beloved grandchildren.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Bonnie Champagne (John); and her son, James Lingo, Sr.(Carol); her grandchildren, James Lingo, Jr.(Casey), Nicole Dodd (Travis), and Jonathan Champagne (Anita); great-grandchildren, Rinley and Tate Dodd, Loxie Jo Lingo; and sisters-in-law, Rosie Lingo and Donna Lingo Lindsay; and numerous loved nieces and nephews.
Ruby was preceded in death by her great-granddaughter, Grace Lingo; her parents, Robert and Lillie Pate; husband, Joseph A. Lingo, Jr; brother, Ernest Pate and wife, Frankie; nephew, Gary Pate; brothers-in-law, Billy Ray Lingo and A.T. Bruce; sister-in-law, Betty Bruce.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at the First Baptist Church Sweeny, 402 N. Main St., with Pastor John Price officiating.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Thursday morning prior to the services.
Serving as pallbearers will be James Lingo, Jr . Dennis Lingo, Travis Dodd, Cleston King, Rick Graff, Mark Mach, and Mike Orr.
Honorary pallbearers will be Darryl Orr, Tate Dodd, Joey Bruce, and Jonathan Champagne.
