Katharine Beaumier Elliott
September 12, 1932 –
February 15, 2021
Katharine Beaumier Elliott, 88, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family and entered the gates of Heaven to be with her Lord and Savior on the morning of Monday, February 15th in West Columbia, Texas. Her devoted husband and daughters were blessed to be able to be with her. It would be wrong to say that Katharine lost her battle because she never stopped fighting. No matter how she felt, she was always determined to never give up and stayed strong to the end. Through her, we know what resilience, grace, beauty and perseverance truly look like. We should not have expected anything less because that is exactly how she lived and loved throughout her wonderful life.
Katharine Faye Elliott was born in Brenham, Texas to Velma and Louis Beaumier on September 12, 1932. She grew up in Brenham Texas. She graduated from Texas A&I University where she met the love of her life, Herbert Elliott (Sug).
Like her mother, sister and many in her family, Katharine chose to become a teacher and retired from Columbia Brazoria School District after many years of dedicated service. Katharine had many cherished friends she taught with and was an active member of the Brazoria County Retired Teachers Association. She loved to attend the luncheons with her friends who became like family.
She was a member of First Baptist Church in West Columbia where she served and loved her church family and friends.
Katharine is preceded in her death by her parents; and her brother, Louis Beaumier,II.
She is survived by her husband, Herbert Elliott; her three daughters and AFS daughters, Mary Katharine Authenrieth (husband, Alan), of West Columbia, Connie Garner (husband, Mark), of Brazoria, Penne Mayer, of Beaumont, Bika Mena Fernandez, of Bolivia, and Catherine Bert, of France; six grandchildren, Josh (Sara) Autenrieth, Matt (Jenna) Autenrieth, Colin (Morgan) Garner, Andrew (Allie) Garner, Madison (Jake) Fritsch, and Christopher “Connor” McClain; seven great - grandchildren and one on the way, Drake and Gage Autenrieth, Zoe and y and Emily Autenrieth, Grayson, Elliott, and Whitley Garner; her beloved sister, Sireta Michalak, of Bastrop; sister-in-law, Carol Beaumier, of San Antonio; nieces, nephews, cousins and beloved friends.
Katharine leaves behind a legacy of her strength and beauty that we were all so blessed to be a part of. Her strong faith never faltered. She loved all things Brenham from Blue Bell to bluebonnets. Growing up she could always be found at the Gun & Rod Country Club pool where she loved swimming. Katharine has lifelong childhood friends that she kept in touch with and loved dearly. After moving to West Columbia, her mother would often send select meats via the Blue Bell delivery truck to help acclimate from the city to the local grocery store. She embraced the country life where she raised her family. Katharine completely adored her family and provided her children with a mother’s love to give their lives a strong foundation. She loved being “Mimi” to her grandchildren, and was always there to support them at every turn. Katharine lit up when her grandchildren and great- grandchildren came to visit. She considered herself blessed, but her family knows she was the biggest blessing to all. “A Mother with a gentle and quiet spirit is precious in the sight of the Lord” and she was beyond precious.
The family would like to thank everyone for the prayers, cards, calls and flowers her friends showered her with during this past year. Your thoughtfulness is sincerely appreciated.
Graveside service for Katharine will be a private family ceremony at Cedar Lawn Haven of Rest. Final arrangements by the C.T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home, West Columbia, Texas. (979) 345-3232.
In lieu of flowers, Katharine would be honored by memorial donations to Texas Cowboy Church in Orchard, Texas at PO Box 1463, Rosenberg, Texas 77471.
