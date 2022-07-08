Robert Bryan Dohle was born on June 21, 1973, in Freeport, Texas, and gained his independence on July 4 , 2022.
Known to his family as Bobby, he grew up in Freeport and graduated from Brazosport High school , in 1991. Bobby worked in auto sales and service for many years and was known for taking care of his customers.
Bobby went through some rough times because of poor judgement and bad decisions. Thankfully he had found the right path and was growing spiritually, in hope and in accepting responsibility for his actions. This was due to support, education and positive influence of Brazoria County Drug Court and from his many new friends. He was happier and more excited about life than he had been for a long time. He had enrolled in college and was looking forward to the future.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; and several aunts; and uncles.
He is survived by his son, Nicholas Dohle; and grandson, Raiden Dohle, of West Point, Kentucky; his parents, Robert and Patricia Dohle; brother, Michael; and nieces, Isabella Dohle, Emily Dohle and Lili Dohle; and their mother, Susie Garza; plus many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Bobby’s family would like to thank Judge Matt Sebesta, Brazoria County Drug Court, and The Adult Probation Department for their genuine care and support. Bobby’s sponsor Jared Morris and friend Blake Miller for always being there, and many lifelong and new friends as well. We also want to thank the St. Luke’s Brazosport ICU for their caring spirit especially Elizabeth for her profound empathy and care.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1307 W. 5th St. Freeport with the Reverend Chris Weis presiding.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite charity.
