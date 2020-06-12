Anglia Kay Sneden

October 8, 1967 –

J une 7, 2020

Anglia Kay Sneden, 52, of Brazoria, passed from this life on Sunday, June 7, 2020 in Sweeny, Texas. She was born on October 8, 1967 in Paris, Illinois to Robert and Barbara Berry.

Anglia was a loving mother and will be missed by all.

The family wishes to not have services at this time.

