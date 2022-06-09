Edmeryl Williams “Meryl”
Funeral services for Edmeryl Williams, 68, of Freeport , will be Saturday, June 11, 2022 , at 11:00 a. m. at New Jerusalem Baptist Church in Freeport , with Dr. L.C. Dews officiating and Bishop J.V. Williams eulogizing. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery in Brazoria, Texas.
She passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022 , at Methodist Hospital in Houston, Texas.
Prior to returning to Freeport, she was employed as a Secretary for Exxon in Houston. She was a member of First Missionary Baptist Church in Freeport where she served on the usher board, missionary, world harvest prayer team and taught the Youth Sunday School class. She was a member of Freeport Historical Museum, Phi Beta Lambda and a member of the original East End Club. She was a Teacher and taught in Galveston ISD and retired from Brazosport ISD. She loved reading, baking, watching westerns. Her greatest joy was transporting her nephews, Omar Jr. and Brendon to the store for their daily snacks. She also enjoyed spending quality time with her family and friends.
She was preceded her in death by her parents, Vandervelt Williams, Sr. and Norena Ward Williams; sister, Ernestyne Williams Johnson; nephews, Kermit Lee Sidney, Jr., Damian Jermaine Buckner, David Earl Williams, Jr., and Vincent Tranell Smith.
She leaves to cherish her memories; sisters, Hattie Mae Sidney (Kermit, Sr.), Inglewood, California, Angie Lea Williams, Pauline Williams Burton (Rev. Elroy Burton) and Donna Jean Williams, all of Freeport; brothers, Vandervelt Williams, Jr. and Delbert Wayne Williams, both of Freeport, David Earl Williams, Sr. (Brenda), Brazoria and Clifton Williams, Sr. (Kathy), Clute; good friends, Sandra Perry Jones and Victor Hobbs, both of Freeport; godchildren, Kristian Noel Thomas and Anton Thomas; other relatives and friends.
Active pallbearers will be Bennett Fields, Palmer Johnson III, Frank Henry Petteway, Jr., Randy “K.B.” Spears, Clifton Williams, Jr., Omar Ra’mon Williams, Sr., Oscar Woods III, Phillip Ward and Anton Thomas.
A Wake will be Friday, June 10, 2022 , from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church in Freeport, Texas.
Services will be Live Streamed at www.facebook.com/DixonFuneralTX
Due to the COVID-19 Virus, everyone must wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to the family at www.dixonfuneralhome.com
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria at (979) 798-9113.
