Patricia-Ann-Polston

August 1, 1943

June 10, 2022

Patricia Ann Polson, 78, of Angleton, Texas, gained her heavenly wings on Friday, June 10, 2022, after she lost her battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

She was preceded in death by her son, Jerry Polston; parents, Virginia and Jack Hayes; and sister, Mary Ellen Burns.

In loving memory of Patricia Ann Polston, born August 1, 1943, in San Antonio, Texas, she resided in Rockport, Texas, until 19 years ago when she moved to Angleton, to be closer to her children.

Patricia will be greatly missed by her three surviving children, Kenneth C. Polston, Janet Garza and Jeffery D. Polston; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Angleton at (979) 849-8800.

