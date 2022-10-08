Mary Lee (Hill) Guy, 80, of Danbury, Texas passed away on October 4, 2022. Mary was born on June 12, 1942 in Fonde, Kentucky.
Mary met Jerry Guy, the man that would become her husband, and they wed on August 12, 1961 in Monroe, Michigan. Mary enjoyed gospel music, reading, cooking, puzzles, crocheting, video games, and spending time with family. She was a member of Danbury Baptist Church.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry; parents, Cecil Kenneth and Bertha Edith Walker Hill, of Campbell County, Tennessee; daughter, Connie Kaye Guy Davis, of Lake Jackson, Texas; two sisters, Loraine Peters, of Luzerne, Michigan and Ruth Absalom, of LaSalle, Michigan; and two brothers, Kenneth, of Pearland, Texas and James, of Sargent, Texas.
Left to treasure her memory is her daughter, Sheila Guy, of Danbury, Texas; brother, Walter Alan Hill, of Lake Jackson, Texas; grandchildren, Jeremy Davis, of Lexington, South Carolina, Debra Carter, of San Antonio, Texas, Jessica Davis, of Little Elm, Texas and Molly Wilson, of San Antonio, Texas; great-grandchildren, Jacob Davis-Mtangoo, Amara Davis-Tyler, Ezekiel Carter, and Rylie Davis; and many other extended family members.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Coffey Funeral Home, Harrogate, Tennessee. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, October 10, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at Coffey Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Greer’s Chapel Cemetery.
