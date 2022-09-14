Judson Reed Gresham, 91, of Lake Jackson, Texas, passed away peacefully at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, Texas, on September 10, 2022. Judson was born to O.D. and Lucille Gresham on March 13, 1931, in Crockett, Texas.
Judson Proudly served in the United States Army from 1956 to 1958. Judson married Wanda Meador in Angleton, Texas, on April 13, 1968, and they were happily married for 54 years. He worked for 41 years as a Foreman for Dow Chemical. In his spare time, Judson was an avid hunter and fisherman, he loved his family and friends, and enjoyed country music and dancing at the American Legion.
Judson is preceded in death by his parents, O.D. and Lucille Gresham; sisters, Yvonne Tyra, Billie Drake, Ernestine Bass; and brother, Freland Gresham.
Judson is survived by his loving wife, Wanda Gresham; children, Marshall Gresham, Mark Gresham, Susan (Joe) Harrison; grandchildren, Delaney Huguet and Haley Ruthstrom; and five great-grandchildren.
Judson will be dearly missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
A Visitation will be held at Restwood Funeral Home on Thursday, September 15, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m, followed by A Celebration of Judson’s Life Service at 12:00 p.m. A Private Family Graveside will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022, in Rusk, Texas.
