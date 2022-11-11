In Loving Memory Of Marsha Willis Patterson, 69, of Angleton, Texas, passed away in Houston, Texas, on November 8, 2022. She was born in Houston, Texas to her parents, Melton and Seba Willis on December 23, 1952.
Marsha was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She lived life to the fullest and always had a smile on her face, for which she was given the nickname “Smiley”. She lived her life for her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved spending her time fishing and on road trips with Dennis.
Services will be held on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Greater Heights Fellowship located at 1290 Hospital Drive Angleton, Texas, 77515. The family welcomes friends for a time of visitation on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Palms Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Marsha will be laid to rest in Bennett Cemetery in Apple Springs, Texas, on Wednesday afternoon, November 16, 2022, at 1:00 p.m.
Left to cherish Marsha’s memory is her husband, Dennis Flynn Patterson, Sr.; her sons, Dennis Flynn Patterson, Jr., and Robert Patterson (wife, Stephanie); and her grandchildren, Bailey, Avery, Cadence, Oliver, Darren, Caleb, Eli, and Johnathan.
Awaiting Marsha’s arrival in Heaven were her parents, Melton and Seba Willis; and her son, Davy Brandon Patterson.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmsfuneralhome.com for the family of Marsha Willis Patterson.
Arrangements lovingly fulfilled by Palms Funeral Home located at 2300 East Mulberry Angleton, Texas, 77515 (979) 849-4343.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.