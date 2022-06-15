Michael Craig Landreneau, passed away June 6, 2022, after a two year fight with colorectal cancer, surrounded by family and close friends. Craig was born on August 10, 1986, in Lake Jackson, Texas.
Craig grew up in Sweeny, Texas, and graduated from Sweeny High School, in 2004. He later moved to the Beaumont area, where he became a police officer for the City of Beaumont. Craig graduated from Lamar University with dual Bachelor’s Degrees in Business Administration and Management of Information Systems. In 2016, Craig moved with his wife, Jennifer, to the Austin area, where he began working in the tech industry. Throughout his career, he always conveyed a true work ethic and was extremely well liked by his peers.
Craig married his highschool sweetheart on June 23, 2012. They lived in Leander, Texas, and had two dogs, Bindi and Patches. Craig really enjoyed traveling and riding his motorcycle in the Hill Country. He was a big nerd and loved everything Batman and Marvel. He enjoyed playing Rocket League with his friends, a tradition started from the pandemic. Through it all, no matter how sick he got, he always kept his sense of humor and showed true compassion to all around him. He never wanted anyone to worry about him and just wanted to protect the ones he loved. He will be missed by all who knew him and made a huge impact on so many lives.
Craig is preceded in death by his grandparents, Meldric and Glenna Landreneau.
Craig is survived by his wife, Jennifer Mikel Landreneau; father, Fred Landreneau (Jeannie); sister, Toni Garza (Joe); brothers, Brandon and Jarrett Landreneau (Rachel); nieces, Charlie and Harper Landreneau; nephews, Jameson and Bronson Garza.
A Celebration of Life for Michael will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 18, 2022, the Christ Episcopal Church, 3520 W Whitestone Blvd, Cedar Park, Texas 78613.
