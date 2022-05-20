Gladys Frances Sohr, 88, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, May 17, 2022. She was born on May 19, 1933, in Hallettsville, Texas, to Willie and Frances Rehak and eventually attended Needville High School.
She was a long-time employee of the Brazoria County Tax Office. Gladys married the love of her life, Lawrence Sohr, in 1950 , and moved to Angleton, Texas. Her love for her family was strong and unconditional, with her most precious jewels being her great-grandchildren. Her other loves were fishing, hunting, cooking and traveling. Many memories were made celebrating holidays and having family dinners at her house as well as at the deer lease with family and close friends. Gladys loved her church and church family of the First Presbyterian Church of Angleton. She served her church faithfully as an Elder, Class of 1997.
Gladys was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Sohr of 66 years; parents, Willie and Frances Rehak; brothers, Willie and Jerry Rehak; sister, Gloria Ann Dubek; granddaughters, Kimberly and Kristen Sohr; and many other loved ones.
Gladys is survived by her sister, Margaret Trilicek; sons, Kenneth Sohr and wife, Dale, of Angleton; Darrell Sohr and wife, Carolyn, of Angleton; grandsons, Clint Sohr and wife, Taylor, of Aledo; Christopher Sohr and wife, Sherah,of Kingwood; granddaughters, Amy Boughton and husband, Robert, of Pearland; Lindsey Willers and husband, Alex, of Angleton; great-grandchildren, Brooke and Barron Boughton; Kinsley, Bryleigh, and Emerly Sohr; Avery Willers; Blake Sohr; Ashton and Bennett Syptak; and many other loved ones.
Pallbearers are Clint Sohr, Chris Sohr, Alex Willers, Robert Boughton, Bobby Rehak, and Michael Zellars. Special thanks to Brenda Bennett, Raymond and Margie Underwood, Dennis and Judy Vosbarg, for watching over and helping Gladys whenever needed.
Service details as follows: Viewing will be Monday, May 23, 2022, at Palms Funeral Home in Angleton from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the evening. Graveside service will be held Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. at the Angleton Cemetery. Memorial Service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Angleton at 11:00 a.m. followed by a meal and fellowship.
Memorial donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Angleton or a charity of your choice.
