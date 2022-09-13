Kenneth Dale Pierce Sep 13, 2022 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kenneth Dale PierceKenneth Dale Pierce, 63, of Freeport, Texas, passed away, Thursday, September 8, 2022, at St. Luke Health Baylor St. Luke Medial Center in Houston, Texas.Funeral services are pending with Gardner Funeral Home in Angleton, Texas. gardnerfuneralhome.net (979) 849-6379. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Today's e-Edition Latest News King strives to be positive for Sweeny GOLF COLUMN: Tournament provides more than just playing golf 2022 Washington Commanders Roster Washington Commanders Stressed Colorado River keeps California desert farms alive EU lawmakers support ban of goods linked to deforestation USL Championship Glance MLS Glance Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesThreatening emails target Brazosport ISD studentsThreat detained: Brazosport ISD locates students accused of sending threatsWhose side of the fence are you on: Neighbors dispute signage and propertyTHE SCOOP: Las Fresas naturally providing frozen refreshmentNATURE NOTES: The Ruby-throated Hummingbirds are Back in Town!Tracey Lynn PenneyCHANCES PAY OFF: Angleton gambles pay off with victory against ManvelMake way for rabbits: Council debates city ag ordinanceTracey Lynn PenneyOffense excels again as Bucs improve to 3-0 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedMICHAEL MORRIS: Thinking being treated as a crime (2)Updates for Aug 25, 2022 (2)Robert Ariail toon for Sept. 8, 2022 (2)Woman turns herself in after plastic bag hoax (1)Calvin Lee “Hucky Man” Phillips (1)Sharon Martin Odell (1)Whose side of the fence are you on: Neighbors dispute signage and property (1)OUR VIEWPOINT: Don't believe everything on social media (1)Sharon Martin Odell (1)Melvina Scott Meier (1)Local cities prep grant requests for millions in federal funding (1)Infrastructure funds paying to plug wells (1)Charles Glenn Ivy (1)Lloyd Buckheit Sr. (1)Brazoria County lawsuit looks to preserve voting ballots (1)BUDDY SCOTT: Keep the law or experience pain (1) Online Poll What should be the higher priority for local governments? You voted: Lowering tax rates Maintaining services/improving infrastructure Vote View Results Back Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Newspaper Ads CAUSE NO. 118063-CV 149th District Sheriff's Sale Cause# Jordan, Gamez + 2 Auction Bid PR4261 Cause No. Pr4201 RFP's Downtown District Bulletin
