Danny Rogers

Aug 23, 2022

Danny Rogers 63, of Rosharon, Texas, passed away, Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Texas, M.D. Anderson Hospitsal in Houston, Texas. Funeral services are pending with Gardner Funeral Home in Angleton, Texas. gardnerfuneralhome.net (979) 849-6379.
