William “Bill” Demain
William “Bill” Demain passed away at his home on December 21, 2021, at the age of 93 , in the company of friends and family. Bill was born to Roberts Marmaduke and Lily Demain in the Great Horton region of Bradford in the county of Yorkshire, England. Surviving the Battle of Britain, he excelled academically in Chemistry, and after graduating from the Royal School of Mines took the Queen’s call to work abroad as a metallurgical engineer. From Africa to Cuba, his journeys with friends Jim Best and Antonio Carrillo, brought him to the Gulf Coast town of Freeport, Texas. While visiting friends in Houston, Bill met the love of his life, Lyniea Faia Baker at the Village Inn, and they were soon after married. Together, they raised two daughters and traveled to exotic places, a value they passed on to their children and grandchildren. A devout Anglican, Bill enjoyed spending time with his friends at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, singing in the choir, leading Christmas carol sojourns, and playing cricket at their annual Camp Allen retreat. Bill served the Dow Chemical Company administration proudly for over 35 years, acting as Operational Superintendent and Safety Director of Magnesium Operations. In retirement, he enjoyed reading courtesy of the Freeport Public Library, his regimented morning bike rides, exercising, and reminiscing with his fellow Mag Hounds over lunch.
